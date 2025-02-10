One of the most viral content creators, Ankush Bahuguna does it all. He can act, he can crack a joke and he can do your makeup like there’s no one better who understands your skin and its texture. Experimental in his approach with fashion and style and with basics in the right place when it comes to makeup, Indian content creator recently attended the prestigious Haute Couture Spring/ Summer 2025 during the Paris Fashion Week.

Ankush Bahuguna spoke to us about his experience at the Paris Fashion Week, absorbing what’s hot and what’s not.

Here are the edited excerpts:

Q: How does this year’s Paris Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 define the evolving landscape of fashion? Are there any overarching themes that stood out to you?

A: I think designers really pushed the envelope this year. I particularly loved the storytelling in Gaurav Gupta’s collection & Rahul Mishra’s interpretation of grief & life as we know it through his designs. I love how Indian designers really stood out this time.

Q: How do you select the right outfits when it comes to making appearances at prestigious events like Cannes, or Milan FW and now this?

A: ⁠I like to work with designers I really believe in. For Rahul Mishra’s show, it obviously had to be a Rahul Mishra creation. I’ve always admired his understanding of fabric and how he always brings about a certain movement in his garments. I also try to be fresh with every look because I have many sides to my personality and I want my fashion choices to reflect that. I always try and do something new with my looks, be it makeup or fashion.

The moment I saw Abhishek’s woollen overcoat, I just knew it was what I wanted to wear. And the fact that this look was poles apart from the Rahul Mishra look, got me very excited. The idea is to show range & versatility.

Q: Haute couture isn’t just about clothes. Do you feel Indian fashion is now influencing global couture in a more pronounced way?

A: Yes, a 100%. The sheer love, support and recognition Indian designers are getting at global events is a testament to how much we’ve pushed the envelope. Indians are inspiring the world right.

Q: Ankush your fans love you for your personal style. How do you plan on balancing your niches– beauty, comedy and fashion?

A: I’m so glad my personal style is being appreciated by everyone. I couldn’t be more grateful. I’m having a lot of fun doing this. I think my audience understands and respects the fact that I like to do many things be it comedy, lifestyle, travel fashion or beauty. I’m not a person, not a category label and instead of chasing my niche, I’m going to be authentic to who I am.