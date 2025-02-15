What could be the most perfect day to get married? On February 14, the entire world celebrated Valentine's Day, the day of love, in their own way. Some cooked dinner for their loved ones, while others surprised their partner with a special gift. Marking the special day, the city of Mexico saw an unusual way of celebrating Valentine's Day when around 1,200 couples began their journey together forever.

Some did it to save money, and others for companionship, as the thousands of couples got married in a matrimonio colectivo or collective marriage organised at a cultural centre by the Mexico City government.

1,200 couples say 'I do' in a special Valentine’s Day wedding

Under the slogan “Love Is Love,” this wedding event has set a new record for the town of Nezahualcoyotl's annual Valentine's Day tradition.

In the photos and video, several couples of varying generations said "I do" in the town square. Some dressed in white outfits, others dressed in black and some in casuals, several couples were seen enjoying their wedding as they shared their special day with others.

Speaking to news agency AFP, newlywed Rosalin Ruiz said, "Weddings are expensive."

Another couple, Yosimar Carrasco and Alejandra Godinez, both tied the knot in the ceremony to fulfil their desire to have a "different experience."

During a wedding ceremony, the director of the state civil registry, Sonia Cruz, officially declared the couples married under the law and invited them to seal their vows with a kiss.

Upon the completion of the wedding ceremony, a round of applause was heard across the venue, displaying their joy for all the newlyweds.

In addition to the wedding, this year's ceremony also honoured Nezahualcoyotl's three longest-married couples, including the one couple, which was married for 50 years. The three couples were awarded with televisions and armchairs.

(With agency inputs)