Legendary French actress Marina Vlady passes away at 88

French actress Marina Vlady, who appeared in more than 80 films and picked up a prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 1963, died on Thursday at the age of 88, her family told AFP.

She died "at home, surrounded by her loved ones and her animals", her children said in a statement, in which they praised "a long and beautiful life, well lived".

Vlady worked with some of the greats of cinema, including French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard and Hollywood legend Orson Welles.

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She won the Best Actress prize at Cannes in 1963 for her role in ‘The Conjugal Bed’ -- for which she also won a Golden Globe.

In 1965 took a rare English-speaking role in Welles's Shakespearean drama ‘Chimes at Midnight’. She starred in Jean-Luc Godard’s Two or Three Things I Know About Her (1967).

The daughter of a former dancer and a former French army aviator who also sang opera, Vlady also found success in music, recording two albums with her sisters.

More about Marina Vlady

Born to Russian émigré parents, she began acting as a child and made her film debut at age 10 in Summer Storm (1949). She was married to actor-director Robert Hossein, entrepreneur Jean-Claude Brouillet, and famously to the iconic Soviet poet and singer Vladimir Vysotsky from 1970 until he died in 1980. Vladimir, or the Aborted Flight, was an active advocate for women's rights and social causes in France.