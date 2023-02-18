Kyle Jacobs, singer and husband of singer Kellie Pickler, dead at 49

Country singer-songwriter Kyle Jacobs, the husband of former 'American Idol' contestant Kellie Pickler, has passed away. He was 49. As per the authorities, Jacobs died of an apparent suicide in their home.



As per the statement, Pickler called 911 after she and her assistant were not able to open the door of the room, where Jacobs shot himself, reportedly.



The emergency department got the call from Kyle's home on Friday at 12:21 p.m. (local time). Soon after, police and the Nashville Fire Department arrived at the location and found the songwriter "deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," they said in the statement, via People.



"His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide."



The 'Dancing with the Stars' contestants have told the investigative department that when they woke up, they couldn't find Jacobs. Later, when she and her personal assistant were not able to open the door to a room in the house, they called the police.



Just a day before his death, Jacob shared the good news about singer Brice Lee’s album: "Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honoured to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!!''