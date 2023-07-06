Kriti Sanon debuts as producer, reunites with Kajol after 8 years for Do Patti

Kriti Sanon will reunite with Kajol eight years after Dilwale for Do Patti. Sharing a picture with Kajol on her Instagram handle, Kriti Sanon wrote, "So excited to announce Do Patti! Alongside three very strong-headed, inspiring, and immensely talented women!”

It’s barely been a month since Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush was released. But, the actress seems to be in no mood to slow down. After a big-budget mythological drama, Kriti Sanon has focused her energies towards another aspect of the entertainment industry- production. Nine years after she made her debut with Heropanti, Kriti Sanon has launched her production house- Blue Butterfly films. Revealing some exciting details about her new venture, Kriti also spilled the beans on her next film-Do Patti. The movie will feature Kajol as well.

Kriti Sanon added, “Monica, we couldn’t have found a better platform than Netflix to tell this story! Excited to reunite with Kajol Ma’am after 8 years! Kanika, I’ve always loved your writing and I’m so happy to be co-producing my first film with you! This one is going to be a thrilling game with a lot of heart! A first for Blue Butterfly Films.”

Kriti Sanon turns producer

Do Patti marks the debut of writer Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon as producers. While announcing her production house, Kriti Sanon wrote on Instagram that it was time for her to change gears. “I’ve been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9 years. I absolutely love every bit of filmmaking. And now, it’s time for me to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Beyond excited to finally start Blue Butterfly Films with a full heart and big dreams,” Kriti Sanon wrote.

Kriti Sanon upcoming projects

Kriti Sanon is set to feature in The Crew. The film stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in pivotal roles. Apart from that, Kriti also has Ganapath: Part I in her kitty. The actress is set to reunite with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff for the project. Kriti will appear in a romantic-drama with Shahid Kapoor as well. The movie is set to release on December 7 this year.