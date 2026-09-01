/Korean's HOPE: Na Hong-jin's sci-fi film to release in India in Sept, read details

After making a strong impact at the Korean box office, Korea’s most ambitious and expensive film to date, HOPE, is set to arrive in India on September 25, 2026. Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Na Hong-jin, the sci-fi action thriller will be released across the country by Star Entertainment in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Korean, bringing a large-scale Korean cinematic spectacle to Indian audiences.

Blending creature-driven survival action, sci-fi, suspense and high-octane thrills, HOPE is built as a theatrical experience with both multiplex and mass appeal. Presented by Plus M Entertainment, and produced by Forged Films in co-production with Plus M Entertainment and Westworld, HOPE marks Na Hong-jin's return to feature filmmaking after a decade.

The film brings together an extraordinary ensemble of Korean and Hollywood talent, led by Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung and Hoyeon, alongside international stars Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton with Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender.

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The film has already established itself as a major theatrical event in South Korea. HOPE recorded the biggest opening day for a film in South Korea in 2026 at the time of its release, registering more than 330,000 admissions on its first day. Its scale and international ambition have also translated into unprecedented global demand, with the film securing distribution across more than 200 territories and achieving the highest overseas pre-sale amount in Korean film history.

Adding to its commercial momentum is the film’s prestigious international recognition. HOPE premiered in Competition at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, competing for the coveted Palme d’Or.

The selection marked a significant milestone for Na Hong-jin, making HOPE his fourth consecutive feature film to be invited to Cannes - following The Chaser, The Yellow Sea and The Wailing. The film has also received strong international attention following its Cannes premiere, with critics recognizing its ambitious scale, genre-bending narrative and distinctive visual world. Its combination of Korean filmmaking sensibilities, Hollywood star power and creature-driven survival action positions HOPE as a film designed to transcend language and cultural boundaries.

Na Hong-jin, Writer & Director of HOPE, said, “With HOPE, I wanted to create a film that begins with the primal fear of encountering an unknown creature and gradually expands into a story about survival, human instinct and the consequences of fear. We wanted the world of the film to feel both immediate and unpredictable, while also giving the audience the scale and spectacle of a large cinematic experience. I’m excited for audiences in India to experience this world on the big screen.''

Commenting on the India release, Jiten Hemdev, MD and CEO of Star Entertainment Pvt Ltd., says, “We are thrilled to bring Na Hong-jin’s HOPE to Indian audiences. The film has already created tremendous excitement in South Korea and on the global festival circuit, and we believe its unique blend of sci-fi, atmospheric build-up, insane spectacular thrills and action , coupled with an extraordinary Korean and international cast, makes it a cinematic experience that deserves to be seen on the big screen. With its release across five languages, we hope to make this ambitious and critically acclaimed film accessible to audiences across India. We are excited to invite Indian audiences to experience HOPE in Indian cinemas.”



Set in Hope Harbor, a remote village near the Demilitarized Zone, HOPE begins with an alarming report that a mysterious tiger has appeared in the area. What initially seems like an extraordinary sighting soon plunges the village into chaos, forcing police outpost chief Bum-seok to confront a reality far beyond anything he could have imagined.