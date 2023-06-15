Korean actor Song Joong-ki and wife welcome their first child together: Most precious gift

Actor Song Joong-ki, star of the South-Korean drama Vincenzo, is now a dad. The actor welcomed his first child with wife Katy Louise Saunders recently and shared the news with his fans on fan cafe. The actor shared a photo him holding the baby's tiny hand and assured that both the mother and the baby were doing fine.



Song Joong-ki welcomes baby boy



Song Joong-ki wrote, “Today I came to greet you all because I have one more dream-like news I wanted to share first with you.” The actor and his wife welcomed their son in Rome, Italy, which is his wife’s home. Both the child and the mother are safe and healthy.

He added, “I’m in Italy right now. I finally met my baby here in Rome, my wife’s hometown. He’s a healthy son. Both the baby and his mother are very healthy, so I’m taking care of my family happily with gratitude. I think it’s the most precious gift that came to our couple, whose biggest dream was to create a happy family for the rest of our lives. And I think this great day has come thanks to the support of many people. Thank you.”

The actor also thanked his fans for their support and added that would be returning with good work. " I’ll come back with wonderful works, living up to who I am and my status as an actor," the actor said.



Earlier this year in January, Song Joong Ki surprised his fans as announced his marriage to Katy. Back then the actor had announced that the couple was expecting their first child together. Song Joong-ki is known for his roles in Korean dramas such as Sungkyunkwan Scandal and Deep Rooted Tree.