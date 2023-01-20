KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's full wedding guest list OUT ! Salman Khan & more to attend ceremony, check details

The list of guests who will attend Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood star Athiya Shetty's wedding is now out. The wedding celebrations have already started, and the lovebirds are expected to wed on 21 January. According to several media reports, the wedding ceremony for KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty is now confirmed and the venue is gorgeously adorned. When questioned about the wedding date at a salon where Athiya Shetty came for a last-minute bridal ritual, she could not help but blush over the question. Due to his strong friendship with Suniel Shetty, actor Salman Khan is the first guest who would undoubtedly attend the wedding.

The wedding will also be attended by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The couple is very dear to the lovebirds KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. The couple has extended an invitation to them for the celebrations on their big day. Due to the long-lasting friendship between the celebrities, Shah Rukh Khan will also attend the wedding. The wedding of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will be a lavish event, but not all of their friends and family have been invited.

During the wedding ceremony, many other close friends of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are expected to be seen. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty allegedly met through a mutual acquaintance in 2019. The chemistry immediately took off.

Venue for KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been dating for about three years, and now they're finally getting married. However, everyone is curious as to where their wedding will take place. According to media reports, the wedding vows would be exchanged in Suniel Shetty's opulent Khandala house. Suniel Shetty's home amid the hills is no less than a resort, according to those who have caught glimpses of it in social media coverage. It's the ideal location for an extravagant wedding like KL Rahul and Athiya's.