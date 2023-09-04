Kissing Booth actor Joey King ties the knot with Steven Piet in a secret wedding: Report

Kissing Booth actress Joey King has secretly tied the knot with director Steven Piet, as per reports. Joey and Piet got hitched in a low-key ceremony.

On Saturday (September 2), the couple said I do in Spain in the presence of their close friends and family, as per People.

Joey and Piet, who have been dating for four years now, have never failed to show their love for each other publicly.

There has been no confirmation on it by the couple yet.

Joey and Piet got engaged in February last year. Sharing a carousel of photos from the dreamy proposal, the actress announced their engagement.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, ''I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy.''

"The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive," she continued. "I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."

Joey and Piet met in 2019 on the set of Hulu's show The Act. Piet directed the two episodes of the limited series.

Before Piet, King dated her widely acclaimed show Kissing Booth's co-star Jacob Elordi. They broke up in 2018.

