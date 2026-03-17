Kiki Shepard, co-host of Showtime at the Apollo, dies at 74

Veteran TV anchor Kiki Shepard died on Monday due to a heart attack. She was 74. Kiki was best known for co-hosting the long-running variety show Showtime at the Apollo. The news of her death was confirmed via her rep.

Showtime at the Apollo co-host Kiki Shepard dies

From 1987-2002, Shepard co-hosted Showtime at the Apollo alongside a revolving cast of emcees, which included Steve Harvey, Sinbad, Mo’Nique, Rudy Rush, Mark Curry and Rick Aviles.

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Filmed at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theatre, the show featured live performances from both professional and up-and-coming musical acts.

The show also served as a platform for complete unknown talents, who would take the stage for their shot at a big break. During her time as host, Shepard was often called the ‘Apollo Queen of Fashion.’

While she hosted Showtime at the Apollo, for decades, she also featured in recurring roles in shows like A Different World and Baywatch.

Her other TV credits include Lady Boss, Thunder in Paradise, Baywatch Nights, NYPD Blue and Family Law.

Her more recent TV roles were on shows like Highly Favored, Mind Your Business and Grey’s Anatomy.

She also featured in films like A Rage in Harlem, Miss Evers’ Boys, Dolls of Voodoo and Blackjack Christmas.