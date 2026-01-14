/Kiefer Sutherland arrested for allegedly assaulting a ride-share driver in Hollywood

Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and threatening a ride-share driver in Hollywood on Monday. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Sutherland reportedly entered a ride share vehicle and “physically assaulted the driver and made criminal threats against him.”

The victim was not injured in the incident, the LAPD added.

The actor was reportedly later released after paying a bond of $50,000 and he is now due to appear in court on 2 February in relation to the case.

No official statement on the incident or the arrest has been shared by Sutherland or his representative so far.

Sutherland, who is best known for roles such as special agent Jack Bauer on thriller series 24, reportedly got into a heated altercation with the ride-share driver, which led to the actor physically assaulting him. The incident took place at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Hollywood. The LAPD is still investigating the case.

Not the first arrest

Sutherland has had a history with the Police for years and has been arrested previously as well. The son of veteran actor Donald Sutherland has been arrested several times in the past. In 2007 he was sentenced to 48 days in jail for driving under the influence and violating probation.