Khufiya trailer out: Tabu and Ali Fazal starrer looks intriguing

The first trailer for Netflix's Khufiya is here. Helmed by ace director Vishal Bharadwaj, the film stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. The thriller is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel Escape to Nowhere.

In the film, Tabu plays the role of an undercover raw agent, Krishna Mehra, an R&AW operative, who is on a mission to find more in the team and unveil a big secret mission.

Khufiya will premiere on Netflix on 5 October.

Khufiya trailer.

Dropped on Monday (Sept 18), the trailer takes us into the eerie world where Tabu is trying to find the person who is leaking confidential details about the country. Tabu and her whole team are suspicious that Ali Fazal's character Dev is involved in all of this, and she secretly keeps an eye on the whole family of Dev, his wife, played by Wamiqa. Further, the trailer hints that the traitor is someone different.

The almost three-minute trailer is full of mystery, action-packed sequences, and emotions.



Watch the trailer here:

Yahan hathiyaar ke roop hain alag, aur jung hai khufiya. In a world of spies, the traitor must be brought to light.#Khufiya, streaming from Oct 5, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/bMOwzU2QpJ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 18, 2023 ×

More about the film.

Talking about the project, Bhardwaj said that he's always been fascinated with the espionage world.

''I have always been very fascinated with the world of espionage and am truly excited to explore this genre with Khufiya. This film gave me a chance to reunite with Tab and work for the very first time with two very talented actors- Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. It also marks my first creative collaboration with Netflix which has been both exciting and rewarding. I cannot wait to share this thrilling and powerful story with Netflix’s audiences across 190 countries."

Co-written by Vishal and Rohan Narula, the spy-thriller also stars Ashish Vidyarthi and Azmeri Haque Badhon.

