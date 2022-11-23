Kelly Rowland wants people to forgive Chris Brown over Rihanna episode

Looks like Chris Brown has earned some sympathy from his colleague Kelly Rowland. At the recently concluded American Music Awards, Kelly accepted the favourite male R&B artist award on Chris Brown’s behalf in front of a booing crowd. She urged people to give the singer a chance and act with grace.

On the stage, Kelly said, “Excuse me, chill out. But I want to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great music, and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award and bring it to you, I love you! Congratulations, and congratulations to all the nominees in this category.” It led to more crowd boos.

Later on, Kelly told a videographer at the event, “I believe that grace is very real, and we all need a dose of it, and before we point fingers at anybody, we should realise how grateful we are for every moment we get. We all need to be forgiven for anything that we could be doing — we all come up short in some sort of way. Grace is real, and we are humans, and everybody deserves grace, period.”

Chris Brown was reportedly set to perform a Michael Jackson tribute that was cancelled at the last minute due to hesitations from show producers. He then posted a rehearsal video with the caption “U SERIOUS?,” and added that they “cancelled me for reasons unknown.”