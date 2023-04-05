Keanu Reeves' John Wick spinoff, Ballerina to release in 2024 with Ana de Armas in lead

The John Wick franchise is expanding as Lionsgate has set a release date next year for its spinoff. Taking from Keanu Reeves’ action franchise, Ballerina is set for 2024. It will star Ana de Armas in the leading role.

Ana de Armas will play the role of an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma. She uses her killer skills to get revenge when her family is killed by hitmen. The film also stars Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, the late Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, with Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves also in the ensemble cast.

This news comes after John Wick has surprised one and all with its box office collections. John Wick: Chapter 4 crossed the staggering $250 million worldwide box office mark earlier this week. It had an opening weekend of $73.8 million.

The Ana de Armas film Ballerina will release on June 7, 2024. The script is by Shay Hatten based on characters created by Derek Kolstad.

Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa oversaw the project for Lionsgate. The film was shot extensively in Europe.

