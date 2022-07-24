'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' set to return to TV on THIS date with Aamir Khan as its first guest

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' will soon return to our small screens with its 14th season. A teaser of the upcoming season was shared by the makers of the show on Saturday. The short clip also revealed that KBC 14 will premiere on August 7 at 9 PM.

The first week of KBC 14 will be all about India’s independence and several special guests will grace the show. Among the first guests of KBC 14, we have 'Laal Singh Chadha' actor Aamir Khan, Kargil War veteran Major D.P Singh, Col. Mitali Madhumita (first woman officer in the Indian Army to win Sena Medal Gallantry), Padma Vibhushan sportsperson MC Mary Kom, and Padma Shri Sunil Chhetri.

Big B's show now has a special prize money slot of ₹75 lakh. In a promotional video, the host announced that the new prize money slot was added to mark the 75th year of India's independence. In the first promo clip of KBC 14, the show enlightened people on the need to weed out fake news and focus on the correct knowledge while reading news articles.

Amitabh has been a host for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' since its inception in 2000, except for the third season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

On the movie front, Amitabh will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

