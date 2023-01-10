ugc_banner

Kate Winslet boosts confidence of a young girl before interview: You got this

New Delhi Edited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Jan 10, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Kate Winslet interview: In a video clip that has now gone viral, Titanic star Kate Winslet reassured a young journalist who was a little anxious before interviewing the actress. 

Kate Winslet interview: Some actors are truly stars and ‘Titanic’ actress Kate Winslet proved just that. In a recent episode of kindness, Kate made a young girl comfortable as she prepared to interview the actress. The young journalist got jitters while preparing to interview Kate Winslet and the actress was quick to jump to her rescue. Soothing her anxiety, Kate Winslet acknowledged that it was the girl’s first time and made her feel it was all going to be okay. 

In a video clip that has now gone viral, the interviewer admitted, “It’s my first time.”

Leaning forward to the girl, Kate can be heard asking, “This is your first time doing it? OK, well, guess what. When we do this interview, it’s going to be the most amazing interview ever. And do you know why? Because we’ve decided that it is going to be.”

As the interviewer laughed, Kate Winslet continued, “So, we’ve decided right now, me and you, this is going to be a really fantastic interview. And you can ask me anything that you want and you don’t have to be scared, everything is going to be amazing.”

Kate then went on and told her, “You got this. OK, let’s do it!”

Kate Winslet returned to films with James Cameron’s mega budget film ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, sequel to the Pandora film. Kate and James have worked together in ‘Titanic’. So she got back with him on the set after a gap of 25 years. 

