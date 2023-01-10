Kate Winslet boosts confidence of a young girl before interview: You got this

Kate Winslet interview: Some actors are truly stars and ‘Titanic’ actress Kate Winslet proved just that. In a recent episode of kindness, Kate made a young girl comfortable as she prepared to interview the actress. The young journalist got jitters while preparing to interview Kate Winslet and the actress was quick to jump to her rescue. Soothing her anxiety, Kate Winslet acknowledged that it was the girl’s first time and made her feel it was all going to be okay.

In a video clip that has now gone viral, the interviewer admitted, “It’s my first time.”

Leaning forward to the girl, Kate can be heard asking, “This is your first time doing it? OK, well, guess what. When we do this interview, it’s going to be the most amazing interview ever. And do you know why? Because we’ve decided that it is going to be.”

As the interviewer laughed, Kate Winslet continued, “So, we’ve decided right now, me and you, this is going to be a really fantastic interview. And you can ask me anything that you want and you don’t have to be scared, everything is going to be amazing.”

Kate then went on and told her, “You got this. OK, let’s do it!”

Watch the video here:

kate winslet was the first celebrity i ever interviewed IRL. i was terrified. she was nicer than she had any incentive to be. touched my arm like a mom and guided me off the small red carpet to make sure we could hear each other. definition of generosity and grace https://t.co/zEoQu52y3O — Elena Nicolaou ✨ (@elenawonders) January 9, 2023 ×