Kate Middleton is reportedly 'mortified' by Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

No, the drama around Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview is not over yet. Now, Kate Middleton has reacted to the interview and she is reportedly “mortified” by the fact that Meghan Markle brought up the topic of flower girl and who made who cry during the Oprah Winfrey interview.

In the tell-all Oprah interview, Meghan Markle had opened up about not making Kate Middleton cry during the wedding but it was the other way around.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl disclosed to OK! magazine that The Duchess of Sussex has been "saddened, disappointed and hurt."

Katie shared that she's heard there are different versions of the flower girl dresses story and not just the one that Meghan discussed.

Meghan bringing up the topic on the public forum was something that Kate had not anticipated especially after the things were sorted between the two sister-in-laws. "Kate has never wanted any suggestion of a rift with Meghan to come out in the press, so for this story to be circulating is very hard. Kate is so discreet and respects her personal life. You never hear about her falling out with anyone because she is very careful with how she treats others," Katie revealed.

The royal expert also added that Kate and William feel let down and it's hurtful.

