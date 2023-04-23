Kate and William's little Prince Louis turns five, palace release new photos

Prince William and Kate Middleton's little Prince Louis turned five today. Marking the special occasion, Kate and William shared two adorable portraits of their little bundle of joy.

Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, turned 5 on Sunday, April 23. A day before his birthday, the couple shared adorable photos of Louis, which were clicked by photographer Millie Pilkington.

They captioned the post as, ''Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow… 🎂 🥳 A very happy birthday to Prince Louis.''

The photo features Louis sitting on the grass in a wheelbarrow, which is being pushed by his mother. Louis is wearing a blue sweater with matching shorts. Meanwhile, Kate is wearing a white sweater with blue stripes.



The second picture shows a close-up shot of Prince Louis.



William and Kate also share a son, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, who will turn 8 on May 2.

Louis is a big boy now and has started making public appearances with his family. Earlier this month, Prince Louis made his debut at the Easter Sunday service.