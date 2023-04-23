Kate and William's little Prince Louis turns five, palace release new photos
Story highlights
Louis is a big boy now and has started making public appearances with his family. Earlier this month, Prince Louis made his debut at the Easter Sunday service.
Louis is a big boy now and has started making public appearances with his family. Earlier this month, Prince Louis made his debut at the Easter Sunday service.
Prince William and Kate Middleton's little Prince Louis turned five today. Marking the special occasion, Kate and William shared two adorable portraits of their little bundle of joy.
Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, turned 5 on Sunday, April 23. A day before his birthday, the couple shared adorable photos of Louis, which were clicked by photographer Millie Pilkington.
They captioned the post as, ''Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow… 🎂 🥳 A very happy birthday to Prince Louis.''
The photo features Louis sitting on the grass in a wheelbarrow, which is being pushed by his mother. Louis is wearing a blue sweater with matching shorts. Meanwhile, Kate is wearing a white sweater with blue stripes.
The second picture shows a close-up shot of Prince Louis.
Take a look:
Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow… 🎂 🥳— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2023
A very happy birthday to Prince Louis.
📸 Millie Pilkington pic.twitter.com/XPDP2v7QRJ
William and Kate also share a son, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, who will turn 8 on May 2.
Louis is a big boy now and has started making public appearances with his family. Earlier this month, Prince Louis made his debut at the Easter Sunday service.
Louise walked out with her mother and father and his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to attend the annual traditional church service. However, it's still not clear whether he will be participating in King Charles’s coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. However, his siblings, George and Princess Charlotte, will be part of the public event.