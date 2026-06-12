/Karisma Kapoor shares heartfelt post on fromer husband Sunjay Kapur's death anniversary amid intense family inheritance battler

Karisma Kapoor remembered her former husband Sunjay Kapur on his first death anniversary on Friday. Karisma took to Instagram stories and shared a simple black screen with a heartfelt message for Sunjay. The businessman had died on June 12, 2025, in Britain.

Karisma Kapoor remembers former husband Sunjay Kapur

On Friday, Karisma took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "12/6/2025", followed by the words, "Sunjay in our hearts forever".

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Karisma added folded hands, a white heart and a dove emoji, keeping the tribute understated yet deeply personal.

Karisma Kapoor's post on Instagram Photograph: (Instagram)

This is the first time since Sunjay Kapoor’s passing that Karisma has reacted publicly. Sunjay Kapur’s death left many in the business world as well as people in Bollywood in deep shock. Sunjay was 53 and the chairman and non-executive director of Sona Comstar.

The businessman passed away in England while playing polo when he accidentally swallowed a bee and had a cardiac arrest. Sunjay was known to be a patron of the sport and played it regularly.

Following Sunjay Kapoor’s death, Karisma Kapoor flew down to Delhi from Mumbai with their children, Samaira and Kiaan to attend his last rites. Karisma’s sister and brother-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, also accompanied her and the children to be near them during the difficult time.

About Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur

Karisma and Sunjay had tied the knot in 2003. Their marriage remained in the public eye for years before the two eventually parted ways. They were granted a divorce in 2016. Despite their separation, their children continued to be the central bond between the two families.

Karisma tribute on his death anniversary comes at a time when Sunjay Kapur’s family remains in the public spotlight due to the ongoing legal dispute over his reported Rs 30,000 crore estate.

The case involves his children with Karisma Kapoor, his widow Priya Sachdev Kapur, his mother Rani Kapur and other family members.