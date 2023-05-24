Karan Johar to return to direction with an action film starring Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan?

Karan Johar will don the director’s hat for a special film co-starring Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff reportedly. The ace filmmaker’s Dharma Productions made a rather cryptic post on their official Twitter handle, talking about an impending announcement. The post reads that Karan will return to direction and will helm a project in a new avatar.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, this announcement is regarding a new two-hero action film starring Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff. The project is yet-to-be-titled. ALSO READ: Cannes Exclusive: Indian film Agra producer reflects on film's journey to Cannes 2023 The report suggests, “On May 25, Karan will be turning a year old, and with that, he intends on embarking on a new journey of filmmaking. So far Karan’s forte in filmmaking has been family dramas and romantic stories. However, he is eager to try his hand with the action genre.”

“For 25 years now Karan has been doing a certain kind of cinema, and he is looking to experiment and change. Change is always good, and given his experience in filmmaking, it will most certainly be a cakewalk for him. But yes, action is the new genre that Karan is looking at right now.”

Further talking about the casting, the source continues, “Tiger Shroff has already established himself as an action star with films like Heropanti, Baaghi, and War. He has excelled in entertaining the audience with his high-octane stunts and perfect execution. So, it comes as no surprise that Karan has roped him to feature as one of the two leads in the new project. As for Varun Dhawan, he too has had his share of action films, though they were action dramas or comedies, he has proved that he has what it takes to become an action hero.”

The maker is yet to finalise a female lead for the film. Karan apparently wants a new vibe for the film.

