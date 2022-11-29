Kanye West's rapper friend Pusha T condemns his anti-semitic comments

Rapper Pusha T has expressed his disappointment over Kanye West's anti-semitic tweets. Pusha T, who is West's friend and a longtime collaborator, recently shared his perspective over the row. Here's what he had to say.

Variety has quoted Pusha T's interview that he gave in Los Angeles Times wherein he condemned the hate speech and bigotry that fueled West's remarks.

Variety has quoted Pusha saying, "It's definitely affected me. It's been disappointing." "As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech. So yeah. It's been very disappointing, let's talk straight." Early in October, when West first started his anti-semitic rhetoric, he tweeted a threat directed at the Jewish community, saying they had played with him and tried to "blackball everybody that opposes" their agenda.

According to Variety, his hateful views and have since been propagated on news programmes broadcast by Chris Cuomo, Tucker Carlson, and others. He has also made an appearance on Revolt TV's 'Drink Champs', which was later removed.

West also made an appearance on LeBron James' HBO discussion show 'The Shop' during this time, but the NBA player and co-executive producer Maverick Carter opted to cancel the broadcast because of West's ongoing efforts to incite hatred against the Jewish community.

Talking about Kanye and Pusha T's bond, since Pusha joined West's 'G.O.O.D. Music' label through Def Jam Recordings in 2010, the two musicians have maintained a close and long-standing collaborative partnership.

In the same year, West's 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' album included Pusha for the first time on the song 'Runaway'. Since then, West has worked as Pusha's solo albums' executive producer, contributing to albums like 'My Name is My Name' in 2013 and 'Daytona' in 2018.