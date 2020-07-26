Kanye West issues apology to Kim Kardashian for bringing private matters in public

After being in the headline for a week, Kanye West finally issued a public apology to his wife Kim Kardashian on Saturday.

The rapper took it to his Twitter account and wrote, "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.to [sic] Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me," the 43-year-old rapper wrote.

This all comes after when West broke down in tears at his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina. The rapper said that his father had wanted his mother to abort him and that he and his wife Kardashian considered having an abortion when she was pregnant with their first daughter 7-year-old North.

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn`t want to. She stood up and she protected that child. Do you know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago, who do you think protected a child?".

A day after, West put down a string of Tweets now-deleted, about his wife Kim and his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. In the Tweets, he claimed that he's been trying to divorce Kardashian ever since she attended a prison reform event also attended by rapper Meek Mill.

About being in headlined for days, Kim comes in defense of his husband and, released a public statement, by addressing her husband's bipolar disorder.

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder," she wrote, "Those who are close to Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions."

Throughout the months there were many reports, suggesting, that their relationship is going through a rough patch and the couple may consider a divorce.