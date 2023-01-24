Kannada actor Darshan booked for possession of rare migratory birds at his farmhouse

Kannada actor Darshan and his wife Vijaya Lakshmi have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act for keeping four rare bar-headed geese at their farm in Mysuru. The Karnataka forest authorities have also booked the farmhouse's manager Nagaraj.

After the actor revealed in an interview that he has these rare migratory birds at his farmhouse, the forest department sleuths, on Friday, conducted raids and seized the rare birds, which were later released near the Hadinaru lake in Bengaluru, which is considered a magnet for migratory birds.

Deputy Conservator of Forests B. Bhaskar also stated that his sleuths found a black swan, ostrich, emu and a few other rare species of birds at Darshan's farmhouse.

Ironically, the actor is an ambassador for wildlife conservation and was also nominated for Karnataka State Board for Wildlife last year.

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the actor could face up to three years in prison, if found guilty under Sections 9, 39 and 51 of the Wild Life Protection Act 1972 and Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Act 2022.

Darshan is currently waiting for the release of his film 'Kranti'. The film is written and directed by V. Harikrishna. Meanwhile, B. Suresha and Shylaja Nag, under Media House Studio, have bankrolled the project. Alongside Darshan, it stars Rachita Ram and Ravichandran in the lead roles.

