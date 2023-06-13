Kangana Ranaut teases poster of next production, Tiku Weds Sheru

Kangana Ranaut’s next production, Tiku Weds Sheru, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles, will get a direct-to-digital release. Amazon Prime announced the release date of the comedy drama produced under the banner of Manikarnika Films. The film will release on June 23, 2023.

“Comedy dramas are a sheer joy to watch, they take you through a wheel of emotions. Tiku Weds Sheru will not only leave people with exuberance and merriment with its carefully crafted characters but will also keep them invested in this heartwarming story of shared passion,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India originals, Prime Video.

Directed by Sai Kabir, Tiku Weds Sheru also stars Khushi Bhardwaj in a prominent role. Kangana Ranaut's other films in the pipeline Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Tamil movie, Chandramukhi 2. The film co-stars Raghava Lawrence. She is also busy with her next directorial venture, Emergency, which is also produced under the same banner.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.