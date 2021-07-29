Justin Timberlake celebrates 20th anniversary of NSYNC's album 'Celebrity; shares throwback video with the band

'90s popular boyband *NSYNC is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their hit album 'Celebrity'. Former bandmate Justin Timberlake on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a throwback video of the group beatboxing to 'Gone' - a song from the hit album.



"20 years already?! What a time to be alive," Timberlake wrote.



The captions were flooded by comments from his fellow *NSYNC members and celebrity fans alike.



"Yes we old !!" commented Joey Fatone while Lance Bass shared an old emoji.



The hit album also included tracks like 'Girlfriend,' 'Gone' and 'Pop'.

Fellow musician John Mayer too commented as he wrote, "We spun this record incessantly in the van on my first tour. Thanks for the memories."



"Young BOSS," wrote Tom Brady. "Legends," added rapper Juicy J. "One of the highlights of my life people," wrote Erin Andrews.



The band released 'Celebrity' on July 24, 2001 and explored new sounds. The album was a follow up to their smash-hit LP 'No Strings Attached'.



The album eventually got nominated for best pop vocal album at the Grammys including nods for 'Gone' and 'Girlfriend'.



To celebrate 20 years of its release, the band put out a limited-edition 20th-anniversary pink vinyl version of the album on its website.