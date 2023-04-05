Justin Long proposed in an ultra romantic way to Kate Bosworth; they are now engaged

In exciting news from Hollywood, actor Justin Long is engaged with Kate Bosworth. They confirmed the news via a podcast where the couple featured together. The podcast titled Life Is Short had Justin and Kate accepting that they got engaged earlier this year after the actor popped the question to Kate.

Earlier, Justin and Kate were linked after the latter sported a ring at Vanity Fair Oscar party last month.

On the podcast episode, Kate said, “We are embarking on a new chapter,” to which Justin added, “People have been asking because Catherine wore a ring that I gave to her when I asked her — well, not when I asked her, but shortly after I asked her — to marry me.”

Justin Long posted a link to the podcast and some photos of Kate Bosworth, including ones showing the ring. He captioned it: “I feel eternally grateful that I found a partner who makes each day SO full, whose mere presence IS a reminder of the beauty and brevity of life, and who makes me laugh from the minute we wake up till the one I begrudgingly fall asleep. I cherish the days we’ve had and the ones to come.”

Kate too shared the podcast and wrote: “If life is short, find the one who brings you endless peace and radical wonder. @justinlong I am so grateful it’s you.”

How did Justin Long propose to Kate Bosworth?

It was actually supposed to be elaborate but it couldn’t materialise how he had planned. He wanted to time the proposal with Kate’s birthday in January. But something tough happened in their lives and plans had to be changed.

Kate said, “We had just gone through this really hard thing, and we had spoken to a therapist.”

She then described a moment that took place a short time after the session when the couple was in bed together and drew upon the therapist’s strategies: “I remember I smiled at you, and I said, ‘What do you need?’ And he really looked at me, and he said, ‘To spend my life with you.’ And I smiled, and I said, ‘Well, yeah, you have that — oh, my gosh, you have that.’ And he said, ‘No, I mean, I really want to spend my life with you.'”

Justin Long is happy how it all unfolded. “It came out in a very organic way,” he said. “The asking of it was easy. It just kind of spilled out.”

Long and Bosworth filmed the horror film House of Darkness together in 2021. In April 2022, they were photographed kissing in Hawaii.

