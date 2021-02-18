Justin Bieber terms wife Hailey 'the sweetest', shares gorgeous picture of her

Calling her `the sweetest`, Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber on Thursday posted an adorably sweet photo of wife and super model Hailey Baldwin.



The `Baby` singer took to Instagram and shared a close-up picture of Baldwin which sees the 24-year-old model in a no-make-up look. The snap sees Hailey as she looks at the roof, with her golden locks open. The picture showcases her flawless skin and sharp features.

From Justin Beiber to Kareena Kapoor: Dumbest statements given by celebs



Taking to the caption, Bieber showered love on his soul mate and wrote, " the sweetest (along with lovestruck and kissed emoticons)."More than 1 million fans liked the post over the photo-sharing platform, with many leaving adorable comments.

The power couple never leaves a chance to treat fans with their adorable pictures, and the duo often shares their fondness for each other through pictures on Instagram.



Earlier in January, the 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to showcase his impressive drumming skills while also showering his wife, Hailey Baldwin with love, ahead of his sixth studio album.



Along with a video showcasing his drumming skills, the pop star shared a lengthy caption expressing his gratitude for his life`s blessings with Baldwin being at the top of his list.