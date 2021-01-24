Joshua Bassett hypes Sabrina Carpenter's new single 'Skin' seemingly about Olivia Rodrigo drama

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' actor Joshua Bassett is showing some love for Sabrina Carpenter's new single, 'Skin,' which reportedly addresses the alleged love triangle between the two stars and Disney star Olivia Rodrigo.

"Been stuck in my head since I heard it!!!" Bassett wrote on his Instagram Story alongside artwork for the track. "Congratulations @sabrinacarpenter on 'skin,' the new label, & all that's to come!!!"

Bassett, Carpenter, and Rodrigo have been the subject of a social media frenzy since Rodrigo, 17, released her debut single "drivers license," a breakup ballad seemingly inspired by a messy split from Bassett, her 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' costar.





Rodrigo's track had the lyric: "And you're probably with that blonde girl/ Who always made me doubt/ She's so much older than me/ She's everything I'm insecure about. Fans soon speculated the "blonde" Rodrigo referenced is Carpenter, 21, who has been seen spending time with Bassett, 20, over the last several months.

Soon after, Carpenter dropped 'Skin,' an emotional pop 'answer-song' that is seemingly a direct response to Rodrigo's claims. "Maybe you didn't mean it/ Maybe blonde was the only rhyme," she sings on the track.

Carpenter, who recently signed with Island Records, then appears to make a clear reference to her drama with Rodrigo, singing: "Don't drive yourself insane/ It won't always be this way."

According to People, Carpenter wanted "Skin" to reflect the strength that can be found through difficult moments and the importance of focusing on joy.

In one of her earlier interviews, Carpenter opened up about her writing process, saying her songs are a reflection of what is happening in her life.

"I definitely felt that within the songs that I was writing, it wasn't so much struggling with my identity, as struggling with coming to terms with who I am," she said at the time. "I feel like this past year is definitely — ups and downs-wise — like a roller coaster. It's taught me a lot, that's for sure. But it also stretched me to different places that I didn't think that I could go before."