John Wick prequel series 'The Continental' to stream on this platform

For all John Wick fans, there’s news that the much-anticipated prequel series ‘The Continental’ will stream on Amazon outside the US, Middle East and Israel.

‘The Continental’ was earlier supposed to air on Peacock in the US. It, however, doesn’t have a premiere date but is expected to debut in 2023.

Divided into three episodes, the show follows a young Winston Scott, played by Ian McShane in the film franchise and by Colin Woodell in the series. The show is described as: “Throughout the series, viewers will follow Winston through the underworld of ‘70’s New York, where he will battle demons from his past as he attempts to seize control of the iconic hotel – a hotel that serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals.”

The prequel series will have Mel Gibson as Cormac; Ayomide Adegun, who will portray a young Charon, Ben Robson as Frankie; Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles; Jessica Allain playing Lou; Mishel Prada as KD; Nhung Kate as Yen; and Peter Greene who will play Uncle Charlie, based on the body disposal expert from the films.

Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward serve as writers, showrunners, and executive producers on ‘The Continental’. Albert Hughes, Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Marshall Persinger also executive produce.