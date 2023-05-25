John Wick OTT Release Date: Check how to watch Keanu Reeves-starrer movie

Knock Knock! Who’s there? It’s Baba Yaga all the way! After its colossal triumph at the box office, John Wick: Chapter 4 is ready to load and fire exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India. This record-breaker is back on your screens to immerse you in a world of unrelenting action and thrill as John Wick gears up for one of the deadliest missions of his life. Packed with high-speed car chases, intense gunfights and the ever-amazing Keanu Reeves, the new chapter promises to get your heart ‘racing’ like never before. Mark your calendars for 23rd June 2023 and get ready for the action-packed tale of bullets and revenge - Keanu Reeves is all set to thrill his fans once again, but this time from the comfort of their homes. The movie will release exclusively on Lionsgate Play on 23rd June

Filmed over the most exquisite landmarks of the world; be it The National Art Center in Tokyo or the Wadi Rum Desert in Jordan, John Wick: Chapter 4 was a visual treat to all audiences alike. Capturing the true essence of director Chad Stahelski’s genius, it won fans all over.

Talking about his inspiration behind the film and the iconic locations it was shot at, Director Chad Stahelski said, “I would just say it’s kinda the conclusion to everything we’ve worked for in the last nine and a half years. Wow! Trying to tie in all three previous films into this one. It’s pretty cool when you get to travel the world and I was always inspired by the early James Bond movies about how they took you places and they made you really think about the world and places you want to go and inspire you. And so we just wanted to do the same thing. Hopefully somebody will see it and go ‘I want to go there.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 in theatres topped other major releases like Black Adam, Top Gun Maverick, Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania and The Batman assuring Hollywood fans all over the country that the Boogeyman’s legacy lives on.

John Wick has finally crossed the billion-dollar mark! The film franchise has crossed a major milestone after the Keanu Reeves-starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 was released in March. The Lionsgate-backed film surpassed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office with total collections of $1.011 billion. The franchise has a total of four films, including the latest one, which hit theatres on March 24.

The fourth film in the series became the highest-grossing film in the series. So far, the movie has collected over $425.8 million at the global box office. Not only this, but the film has also become the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2023. More about Part 4 - The fourth and final instalment of the movie was one of the most expensive, with a $100 million price tag. Helmed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 starred Hiroyuki Sanada, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Laurence Fishburne, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.

John Wick review - WION's film critic Kshitij Mohan Rawat called the action movie a visceral masterpiece in his review.

''In many ways, John Wick 4 is the most ruminative this franchise has ever been, delving deeper into the world of assassins, the morality of their actions, and their motivations. Unlike some others in this trade, John Wick is not a cold-blooded killer, but a man driven by grief over his wife's death and seeking revenge for the murder of his dog. He's a man with nothing left to lose, and even he may struggle to articulate his motivations for even staying alive.

Of course, that doesn't mean John has gone soft. Quite the opposite, in fact. He shoots, smashes, slams, stabs, cuts, slashes, and nunchucks his way through countless hordes and hordes of goons sent by High Table's face in the film that is Marquis. It wouldn't be a John Wick movie without some jaw-dropping set pieces, and the film delivers in spades. The action is brutal and beautiful, and on a whole new level in John Wick 4.'' Read the full review here.

