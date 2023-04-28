Jiah Khan suicide case: Sooraj Pancholi found 'not guilty', Timeline of key events

The verdict is out on a suicide case that rocked the Bollywood industry to its core. The high-profile case involved the death of a budding actress, Jiah Khan, and brought her ex-boyfriend, Sooraj Pancholi, to the limelight, who was accused of abetment to suicide.

A decade has passed, but the case and Jiah Khan's death remain one of the most talked-about topics in the industry. A lot of ups and downs have been witnessed in the case, and today, finally, the special CBI court acquitted Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was the prime accused in this case.

On Friday, Pancholi was set free by the CBI court, citing a lack of evidence against him. "Due to paucity of evidence, this court can't hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted," said Judge AS Sayyed of the special CBI court in Mumbai.

Who was Jiah Khan?



Born Nafisa Khan, Jiah was a known face of the Bollywood industry. Brought up in London, she made her acting debut in 2007 with Ram Gopal Verma's film Nishabd co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. For her phenomenal performance, Jiah bagged a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She later went on to star in many big-budget films, like Aamir Khan's Ghajini, and Akshay Kumar's Housefull, among others.





Jiah Khan's suicide -

While everything seemed fine in her professional life, her personal life was in turmoil. The actress was found dead at her apartment in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. The 25-year-old actress was found hanging in her bedroom.



While investigating, a six-page letter, purportedly written by Jiah, was seized by the police. The hand-written letter revealed inside details about her turbulent relationship with Suraj Pancholi. At the same time, Jiah's mother also accused the Hero actor of her daughter’s death.

Suicide letter -

The handwritten letter that was recovered from Jiah's house revealed many shocking details about her relationship with her then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi. In the six-page letter, Jiah accused Sooraj of assaulting her every day, as she went to reveal that she got pregnant several times but every time he had forced her to abort the child.

The letter reads: ''These days I see no light I wake up not wanting to wake up. There was a time I saw my life with you, a future with you. But you shattered my dreams. I feel dead inside. I've never given so much of myself to someone or cared so much. You returned my love with cheating and lies. It didn't matter how many gifts I gave you or how beautiful I looked for you. I was scared of getting pregnant but I gave myself completely the pain you have caused me every day has destroyed every bit of me, destroyed my soul. I can't eat or sleep or think or function. I am running away from everything. The career is not even worth it anymore.''

June 10, 2013: On the basis of a suicide note, Sooraj Pancholi, son of actor Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was arrested under Section 306 (abetment to suicide). However, the autopsy report revealed that the cause of her death was identified as hanging, and no foul play was found.

July 2, 2013: After 22 days, Sooraj was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on a bond of Rs 50,000.

October 2013: Alleging that her daughter had been murdered, Rabia moved to the Bombay High Court, asking for a CBI probe into the case.

July 3, 2014: After months, the Bombay High Court finally accepts Rabia's plea and transfers the case to the CBI from the Mumbai Police.

Later, Aditya Pancholi, the father of Sooraj, filed a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Rabia.

August 2014: The CBI registered a formal case to investigate the death of a Bollywood actress

May 2015: Sooraj Pancholi's residence was raided by the CBI in connection with the case.

December 2015: On the basis of a handwritten letter, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Sooraj Pancholi.

August 2016: The CBI ruled out any foul play and confirmed that Jiah died by suicide by hanging herself. However, within a month, Rabia brought a British forensic expert, Jason Payne-James in between, who claimed that Jiah's death was "staged".

February 2017: The court dismissed Rabia's request for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into Jiah's death.

2018: The special CBI court rejects the plea for further investigation against Sooraj in the Jiah Khan suicide abetment case.

2021: The case was transferred to a CBI special court after the sessions court claimed that it doesn't have jurisdiction after the CBI probe.

2022: Jiah's mother filed a new petition in the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh investigation of the case, which was dismissed by the court.

April 20, 2023: A Special CBI Court Judge, AS Sayyad, heard the final arguments of both sides and reserved his judgement in the much-publicised case.

In his final statement, Sooraj Pancholi claimed the investigation and chargesheet were false, adding that the prosecution witnesses testified against him at the behest of complainant Rabiya Khan, the police and CBI.

Final verdict: On Friday, April 28, the special CBI court acquitted Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi due to a lack of evidence.

"Due to paucity of evidence, this court can’t hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted," Judge AS Sayyed of the special CBI court said.