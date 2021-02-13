Jessica Biel reacts to Justin Timberlake's apology to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson

Actor Jessica Biel is standing by her husband Justin Timberlake's side following his public apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson.



The singer apologised on social media for his past behavior in regard to the two singers. Justin has been facing backlash for the past week following the 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary, which focuses on how she was treated by the media throughout her career, including in the wake of her high-profile split from Justin.

After his lengthy apology, Jessica Biel commented on her husband's post. "I love you," she wrote alongside a heart emoji.





Grammy-winning singer Brandi Carlile commented, "Really beautiful to read this. I think it's going to speak to a lot of people's pain. I can't wait to see how you get involved with elevating women and marginalized people. you're an inspiring dude to me."

Chris Stapleton's wife, Morgane Stapleton, wrote, "Proud to call you friend!"



Did Britney Spears really cheat on Justin Timberlake? New documentary is making fans think otherwise



In his apology, the singer wrote, "I've seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,". He further added, "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed."



Janet, of course, was a part of a wardrobe malfunction that occurred during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004. She felt much more heat than Justin did after the incident, and many believed that he hung her out to dry by never rallying to her aid.

"I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from. The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It's designed this way," Justin wrote. "As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn't recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again."



Britney Spears latest dance video on ex Justin Timberlake's song sparks concern among her fans

In closing, Justin wrote, "I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is the first step and doesn't absolve the past. I just want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be a part of a world that uplifts and supports. I care deeply about the well-being of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better."