Jeremy Renner shares a workout video as he recovers from snowplow accident: ‘The body is miraculous’

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner is recovering well. The Marvel star met with a brutal snowplow accident on New Year's Day in Reno, Nevada, while he was clearing snow off his driveway. He suffered blunt chest trauma as well as some orthopaedic injuries The actor has been continuously sharing health updates with his millions of fans and recently shared a video of him in which he can be seen actively doing exercise with TRX bands. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "UPDATE: I’ve decided to push through the pain of progress (this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive. The body is miraculous…."

He joked further, "Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia, etc.). Encouraged after this warm-up to press on ( don’t tell my PT)."



Soon after Renner shared the video, his fans and friends from the industry were quick to appreciate his hard work.



Ryan Reynolds wrote, "That’s the stuff!!! ❤️❤️❤️."

While another one called him a ''Real life superhero.''



In March, the Avengers: End Game actor recalled the most terrifying time of his life during his interview with Diane Sawyer.



While talking, the actor, who sustained life-threatening injuries, said that he even felt that he was going to die.



"If I was there on my own, that would have been a horrible way to die, and surely I would have. Surely," he said before adding, "Surely, but I wasn’t alone. I was with my nephew, sweet Alex."



After the traumatic accident, Renner was left with over 30 broken bones and several injuries all over his body. The actor also made a red carpet appearance at the TV show Rennervations premiere.