Jawan: Doctor in Gorakhpur hospital tragedy case writes to Shah Rukh Khan to appreciate star

Indian doctor Kafeel Khan has penned a letter of gratitude and appreciation to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his latest film Jawan. Khan feels that a plot point in Atlee directed film was loosely based on his life. In the film, Sanya Malhotra plays a doctor who is falsely implicated in the death of several kids at a government hospital that lacked basic facilities. The film shows that Sanya's character is arrested even though the real culprit is the health minister and a corrupt system. The plot was similar to real real-life incident involving Dr Khan.

Dr Kafeel Khan was accused of negligence when 63 children died of Acute Encephalitis at a state-run hospital in Gorakhpur in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh back in 2017. Dr Khan was arrested for charges of negligence. After years of court battle, he was freed.



Dr Kafeel Khan's letter



In his letter addressed to 'honourable actor and film producer Shah Rukh Khan', Dr Khan wrote that he watched Jawan and "felt compelled to convey my deep appreciation for your extraordinary commitment to using cinema as a means to address critical socio-political issues."

He added, "the movie's poignant portrayal of the tragic Gorakhpur Encephalitis incident has left an indelible mark on my heart. As someone who has had a personal connection with the incident and its aftermath, I was profoundly moved by your decision to bring this story to the screen.



"While I understand that Jawan is a work of fiction, the parallels it draws to the Gorakhpur tragedy serve as a powerful reminder of the systemic failures, apathy, and, most importantly, the innocent lives lost.

"It underscores the urgent need for accountability within our healthcare system. The character portrayed by @sanyamalhotra07 (as Dr Eeram Khan ) although not directly referencing me, encapsulated the experiences I faced.

"It was heartening to witness the real culprit of ‘The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy’ got caught , though sadly in real life the real culprits are roaming free, me still struggling to get my job back, and those 63 parents who lost their little ones still waiting for justice."

He also talked about his own book The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy, which provides ‘a first-hand account of the tragedy and its aftermath’.



Dr Khan also said that if given an opportunity, he would be honoured to meet Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee and express his gratitude personally.

"I also want to assure you that my sanctification, devotion, and determination towards serving my countrymen would continue undeterred. Thank you once again for being a beacon of hope. I look forward to your kind reply," he concluded.

Dr Khan reportedly sent a handwritten letter to SRK but it was undelivered. Dr Khan then decided to put to share images of the letter on social media.

Unfortunately, I wasn't able to obtain your email address, @iamsrk sir .

Consequently, I sent the letter by post, but that also showing in transit even after many days .Therefore posting it here 🙏🏾



To

The Honourable Mr. Shah Rukh Khan

Indian actor and film producer

Mannat,… pic.twitter.com/9OxtzHQJ5M — Dr Kafeel Khan (@drkafeelkhan) October 5, 2023 ×

“Unfortunately, I wasn't able to obtain your email address, @iamsrk sir. Consequently, I sent the letter by post, but that also showing in transit even after many days. Therefore posting it here,” he wrote.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE