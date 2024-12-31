Aquaman actor Jason Momoa is not leaving the DC Universe anytime soon. He has now been cast as Lobo in DC’s next Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Jason will play Lobo, the alien bounty hunter who first appeared in the comics in 1983. Lobo has not made it to the big screen even though there have been many attempts before. Over the years, filmmakers such as Guy Ritchie and Brad Peyton both tried but it couldn’t materialise. They even approached Dwayne Johnson for the role at the time but the project never took off. Lobo however appeared on the small screen as Emmett J. Scanlan played Lobo on the SyFy series Krypton.

Jason Momoa has a long association with DC and Lobo

After being the face of DC’s Aquaman film franchise, the actor was said to have tabled the idea of bringing back Lobo in one of the films. Jason has for long spoken about the character including during press rounds for The Lost Kingdom. In one press tour, Jason went out to say that he’s hoping to get a call from the studio. He then shared an update with fans as he posted on Instagram and captioned it, “they called.”

Meanwhile, Jason’s Aquaman has been a successful franchise with him leading the film.

What we know of Lobo

Writer Roger Slifer and artist Keith Giffen created Lobo for the comic Omega Men No. 3. Lobo is a blue-skinned, cigar-chomping alien who has superstrength and healing powers, and has fought both heroes and villains.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theatres on June 26, 2026, and stars Milly Alcock as the hero. It will be the second feature in the new DC Universe overseen by DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Their first film as bosses will be James Gunn’s Superman movie arriving this July 2025.

