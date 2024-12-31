Will Ferrell dressed up in his iconic Buddy The Elf costume for a hockey game on December 29. The actor looked pensive, with a cigarette in his mouth, and he looked straight at the camera.

Advertisment

Onlookers first found it amusing that Will decided to turn up as his iconic character from Jon Favreau’s 2003 Christmas comedy Elf while attending the hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers. Will, however, looked like he was in no mood for the laughs as he looked quite dishevelled.

What upset Will Ferrell?

Will Ferrell is a fan of the Los Angeles Kings and regularly attends their games but this is the first time that he dressed as Buddy the Elf.

Advertisment

When a reporter live from the game got to Will and asked the reason behind his getup, the actor said that it was a “tough holiday season” and “he’s looking for a Kings win.”

Elf: The 2003 film

For those unversed, the 2003 film, Elf was a massive hit and had earned over $220 million at the worldwide box office at the time of its release. The film remains a Christmas classic. The film stars Will Ferrell as a human raised by Santa’s elves. He travels to New York City to meet his biological father, played by James Caan.

Advertisment

In an interview earlier, Will revealed that James was not impressed with his acting skills. He said, “James Caan, may he rest in peace, we had such a good time working on that movie. He would tease me. I like to do bits but I’m not like ‘on’ all the time. In between setups, [Caan] would be like, ‘I don’t get you. You’re not funny.’ And I’m like, ‘I know. I’m not Robin Williams.’ And he was like, ‘People ask me: “Is he funny?” And I’m like, “No, he’s not funny.”‘ It was all with love but at the same time…”

But Caan changed his mind after seeing the final cut of Elf at the movie’s premiere. “He was like, ‘I’ve got to tell you: I thought everything you were doing while we were filming was way too over the top. Now that I see it in the movie, it’s brilliant,’” Ferrell said,

Will Ferrell never went back to that film when a sequel was offered to him. He revealed that he once turned a $29 million offer to star in an Elf sequel.

Also read: Liam Payne death case: 5 indicted for manslaughter, supplying drugs to singer

Also read: Gal Gadot reveals she was diagnosed with blood clot in brain during her fourth pregnancy