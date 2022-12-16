Jane Fonda announces her cancer is in remission after chemo treatment: 'Feeling so blessed'

Jane Fonda is sharing a health update. In September, the Academy Award-winning actress shared that she had been diagnosed with a "very treatable" form of cancer. And, now, Fonda has some good news. On Thursday, Fonda shared that she's recovering well and her cancer is in remission. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the lengthy message with the headline "BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!" "Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed and fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news.''

Adding further, "I’m especially happy because while my first four chemo treatments were rather easy for me, with only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted two weeks, making it hard to accomplish much of anything." The effects wore off just as I went to D.C. for the first live, in-person Fire Drill Friday rally. Thank heavens for that because it was a busy week. Besides the rally, I did some lobbying and spoke twice at the Democracy Alliance, all in an effort to stop Senator Joe Manchin’s side deal, which climate activists call the "dirty deal." This deal, called "permitting reform," seeks to fast-track fossil fuel projects, does great harm to bedrock environmental protections, and curtails the public‘s ability to have input, basically throwing marginalised communities, who are disproportionately burdened by fossil fuel pollution, under the bus.



In September, the 84-year-old disclosed her diagnosis of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and started a six-month regimen of chemotherapy.



Jane has been very vocal about her health struggles over the years. In 2019, in her interview with British Vogue, Jane said that she "had a lot of cancer" and sees a skin doctor often for removal procedures, reports THR.



In 2010, a non-invasive tumour was removed from her breast, and she was declared "cancer-free."