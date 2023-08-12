Jailer box office: Rajinkanth's film scores biggest opening, here's how much the film has earned

There is no denying the fact that Rajinikanth is the ultimate king of the box office. The superstar made his onscreen comeback after two years of hiatus with the thriller Jailer, which was released in theatres worldwide on August 10. The movie opened up with impressive reviews from critics and audiences alike. However, in terms of the box office collection of the film, the movie has made an outstanding debut at the box office worldwide. The film has also become the biggest Tamil opener of the year, earning Rs 48.35 crore on the opening day, per box office number tracker Sacnilk.

On the second day of its release, the movie earned Rs 25.75 crore in all languages, taking the total collection of the movie in the domestic market to Rs 75.35 crore. As per the early estimates, the movie is expected to fetch ₹30 crore in India on Saturday and will probably cross the ₹100 crore mark at the box office on the first weekend of its release.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, previously known as Twitter, ''RAJINIKANTH - ‘JAILER’: HOUSE FULL BOARDS ARE BACK… FANTASTIC NUMBERS ALL OVER… #Jailer - the first collaboration of #Rajinikanth and #Nelson - has fetched a fantabulous start worldwide… #Rajinikanth’s power-packed act coupled with the massy content should ensure a superb weekend for #Jailer.''

Not only in India, but Rajinikanth's film is doing outstanding business in overseas as well. In Australia, the film has crossed the overall collection of Beast and Varisu.

''Today (Day 3), at the Australia 🇦🇺 Box Office, #Jailer is crossing #Beast and #Varisu. At EOD, #Jailer will be - 2023 No.2 Kollywood Grosser - All-time No.6 Kollywood Grosser,'' Ramesh Bala wrote on X, previously known as Twitter,



The film marks the first collaboration between director Nelson Dilipkumar and Thalaiva. In the movie, Rajinikanth plays the role of a jailer named Muthuvel Pandian, aka Tiger. The film also stars veteran actors Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.

WION's Review of Jailer -

Sidharth MP writes in the review, ''Towards the end of the first half and throughout the second half, there are the big moments that Rajini fans long for. That's the paisa-vasool (money's worth) they've all been looking for. Rajini's usual charisma is on full display- as he exits from cars, he expresses rage, as he toys around and wears his sunglasses, as he lights a cigar and whatnot! As these 'mass moments' unravel one after another, Anirudh Ravichander's music remains a constant factor and ensures that the impact of the big 'Thalaiva' (in Tamil, Rajini is fondly known as 'Thalaiva'- Leader) moment is elevated more than ever.'' Read the review here.

