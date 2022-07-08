Jacqueline Fernandez shares first poster of her latest Hollywood film

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez has shared the first poster of her latest Hollywood film, `Tell It Like a Woman`. "So proud to be part of this extraordinary effort by the entire team of Tell it like a Woman. An anthology directed by 8 Female directors from different parts of the world... Thank you for making me a part of this really special journey. And Thank you so much to my producers... who are the engine behind this incredible film! Can`t wait for you all to see it," captioned Jacqueline on Instagram.

`Tell It Like a Woman`, consists of an ensemble cast of Margherita Buy, Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, Anne Watanabe, Jennifer Hudson, Marcia Gay Harden, and our very own Bollywood celeb, Jacqueline Fernandez to name a few. The feature-length film is directed by "eight" female directors and is divided into seven distinct segments having unique titles, reported Deadline.

According to one of the producers, Andrea Iervolino, `Tell It Like A Woman` is a "uniquely female film" which conveys the message of `strength and empowerment". "Tell It Like A Woman is a uniquely female film meant to convey a message of strength and empowerment through its storytelling. We are honoured to have so many accomplished women collaborate and share their creative talents in a galvanizing effort for a big-screen experience," expressed Iervolino, as reported by Deadline.

Singer Diane Warren, who has 13 Oscar nominations to her name has also written the film`s original song, `Applause`. `Tell It Like A Woman` has premiered in Italy`s Taormina Film Festival and is reportedly slated to release in the theatres this year in winter.

Talking about Jacqueline, she was last seen in `Attack- Part 1` with John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh and she will be next seen in Kichcha Sudeep`s `Vikrant Rona` which is slated to release on July 28, 2022.

Apart from that, Jacqueline has `Ram Setu` opposite Akshay Kumar in her kitty which will release on the occasion of Diwali this year. She will also star in Rohit Shetty`s `Cirkus` with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde which is going to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Also read: OTT release date of 'Vikram', 'Indira', '777 Charlie' and other movies confirmed: Check where to watch online