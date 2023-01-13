Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke: Release date, OTT and how to watch the show

Lots of new content is coming to streamers in the first month of the new year. A new show titled ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ is ready for premiere. Produced by Juggernaut, the show focuses on a woman IPS officer and is set in Meghalaya. It will be available to stream on ZEE5 in India in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

All you need to know about the upcoming show:

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke on OTT

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke will stream on ZEE5 from 26 January onwards. It will be exclusively available on the streamer.

Watch the trailer here:

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke cast

The drama features an interesting cast of some good actors. The cast includes Regina Cassandra, Chandan Roy, Barun Sobti, Mita Vashisht, and Sumit Vyas. Regina Cassandra has essayed the role of the female IPS officer in this movie. Regina Cassandra is an actress and a model who primarily works in Telugu films.