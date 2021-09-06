It's a boy! Cardi B and Offset welcome baby no 2

Cardi B is now a mum of two. The rapper and her husband Offset welcomed their second child together - a baby boy- on Saturday, September 4. Cardi took to Instagram on Monday to announce the arrival of her newborn.



The couple shares a three-year-old daughter together.

Along with the announcement, the Instagram post had a photo of Cardi cradling her newborn in the hospital bed with Offset sitting next to her looking lovingly at the baby.



"9/4/21🦕💙🧸," Cardi captioned the sweet family photo.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the couple said, "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."



Offset is also father to Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.



The rapper announced her pregnancy while performing on stage with Offset and Migos at the BET Awards in June earlier this year.