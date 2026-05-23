/Is Shaktimaan film shelved? Here’s what Allu Arjun and Basil Joseph are actually working on

Talks around Allu Arjun’s possible project with Basil Joseph have been making headlines for a while now. Earlier, it was reported that they may collaborate on a big-screen adaptation of Mukesh Khanna’s famous ‘90s TV show Shaktimaan. However, there has been no update on the project from either the director or the actor. It has recently been learned that the director and actor are in talks, but not for Shaktimaan, for something else.

After Ranveer Singh’s name was allegedly attached to the Shaktimaan project, it was learned that the director had pitched the idea to the Pushpa star.

Malayalam filmmaker-actor Basil Joseph and Allu Arjun collaborating for Shaktimaan?

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Shaktimaan's on-screen adaptation has been in the talks for a while now. While nothing has been made official yet, director Arun Anirudhan, who helmed Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph’s recent release, Aarathi, has shared some clarity on what’s happening behind closed doors.

On Club FM 94.3, director Arun talked about the Shaktimaan project with the filmmaker-actor, revealing that he was writing the screenplay of Shaktimaan. But it didn't go on floors.

“Paulson (Skaria) and I were writing the screenplay for Basil’s next directorial. Unfortunately, it did not go on floors. It was supposed to be a massive film, Shaktimaan. I do not know whether it will happen or not; it is quite complicated,” he said.

Speaking further that Allu Arjun and Basil are in touch and the actor also invited him to his brother Allu Sirish’s wedding. “Allu Arjun invited him. He has seen Minnal Murali, he liked it, and they are in touch,” he shared.

However, he rubbished the rumours about them working on a Shaktimaan project, saying it’s something different.



“No, no. This has no connection to Shaktimaan. That is something different, and all updates will be shared soon,” he shared.

Recently, Basil also denied rumours about him directing the Pushpa star’s 25th movie and clearly said ‘no’ when asked if he’s working on Shaktimaan.

He told Cineulagam, “Let it just happen.” However, when he was asked to reveal about the possible project, Basil said that he can't speak about it much right now, saying,‘ it's process’filled with ‘uncertainty’.

Mukesh Khanna on the next Shaktimaan

Meanwhile, in 2024, Khanna, who slammed reports of Ranveer Singh playing the role of Shaktimaan, said that Allu Arjun is the one he finds best suited to play the iconic role.

Mukesh said in a video shared on his YouTube, “I am not committing to anything, but I think he (Arjun) can be Shaktimaan. He has good looks and height, but they (Pushpa makers) have turned him into a villain. But he would suit the role of Shaktimaan.”

On what Allu Arjun is working on?