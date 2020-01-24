Is Awkwafina in Australia to start filming for Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’?

Awkwafina is now in Australia and its being said that the star actress is likely to start filming on Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’. She posted on her Instagram story about landing in Australia.

While not much has been revealed about the film’s plot, reports suggest that Awkwafina is in the country for Marvel film’s shoot. The Marvel film ‘Shang-Chi’ is helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ will star Simu Liu in a leading role while reportedly Awkwafina will play the role of Shang-Chi’s sister, Fah Lo Suee.

For the unversed, Shang-Chi is a skilled martial artist who was raised in an isolated compound located in China and trained by his father Fu Manchu. Her father was a Chinese crime lord and immortal sorcerer who repeatedly attempted to conquer the world. When Shang-Chi was finally allowed to venture into the outside world to do his father’s bidding, he learned about his father’s evil ways and faked his own death before embarking on a mission to take down Fu Manchu’s criminal empire.

The screen is penned by David Callaham.

Marvel’s film ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ will be released in theaters on February 12, 2021.

Meanwhile, Awkwafina recently won Best Actress Golden Globe for her role in 'The Farewell'. She was snubbed by The Academy as she didn't get an Oscars 2020 nomination for the same role even though it was a widely appreciated role. Also read: 2020 Oscars nominations: 7 snubs that took everyone by surprise

