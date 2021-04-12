Irrfan's son Babil to make his acting debut in Anushka Sharma's Netflix film 'Qala' 

Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil just wrapped up the first schedule of his debut film 'Qala'. The Netflix film is being produced by Anushka Sharma's production house Clean Slate films and helmed by Anvita Dutt and stars Tripti Dimri in the lead role along with Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan.



The young actor shared glimpses of his shoot on his Instagram page and called the film a 'comeback of Tripti Dimri'.



"Tripti freaking Dimri is back again! Whooooooo! (and a little bit of me)," Babil wrote in his Instagram post.



Not wanting to call the project his launchpad, Babil further wrote, "Also I'm a bit skeptical about the phrase 'getting launched' because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor."



"From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you Qala, a Netflix original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart," he further wrote.

Anvita Dutt, Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix earlier created the critically acclaimed 'Bulbul' last year which featured Tripti Dimri in the lead role.



Babil, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, studied films and acting in London and assisted Homi Adajania for 'English Medium' which was Irrfan's last screen outing.