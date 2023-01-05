Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti walks out of jail 18 days later without wearing a hijab

Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti was released from jail in Tehran on Wednesday-18 days after she was arrested for making anti-government remarks on her social media page.



Alidoosti was arrested three weeks ago, on Saturday, December 17 after she voiced support for nationwide anti-hijab demonstrations. Alidoosti is one of the prominent faces of Iranian cinemas and has featured in the Oscar-winning film 'The Salesman'.



Alidoosti posted a photo of herself on Instagram in November without a head scarf with a sign reading "Woman, life, freedom" - a main slogan of demonstrators on the streets.

On Wednesday, the Iranian Students' News Agency cites that the actress had left Evin Prison after posting bail. She was welcomed by family and friends outside the jail with bouquets. Photos of her outside the jail show her without a hijab. Several Hollywood stars had signed an open letter urging for the release of Alidoosti. Filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, who worked with Alidoosti in several films too had spoken in support of her weeks back.

Profile in courage: Acclaimed Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti was imprisoned for nearly three weeks for posting a photo of herself online without compulsory hejab. She was released today on bail, without wearing hejab.

Alidoosti is one of many artists, journalists and lawyers to be detained over the past three months for speaking out against a violent security crackdown on the protesters.