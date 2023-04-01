IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna set the stage on fire - watch

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 kicked off with a grand ceremony. The opening ceremony of the cricket tournaments saw energetic performances by South Indian actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Meanwhile, playback singer Arijit Singh captivated the audience with his melodious yet power-packed performance on some of his superhits songs.

The biggest cricket event, hosted by Mandira Bedi, kicked off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.



Arijit opened the night with his soothing voice as he sang some of his superhits, like Kesariya from Brahmastra, Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Tujhe Kitna Chaahne Lagey Hum from Kabir Singh, among others. After Arijit, Tamanna set the stage on fire with her energetic performance on the viral song Tum Tum from the Tamil film Enemy.



Tamanna was looking stunning in the silver-coloured body suit as she showed off her amazing dancing skills on the IPL stage.

𝘿𝙖𝙯𝙯𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖𝙨 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧!@tamannaahspeaks sets the stage on 🔥🔥 with her entertaining performance in the #TATAIPL 2023 opening ceremony! pic.twitter.com/w9aNgo3x9C — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023

The last performance of the night was by Rashmika, who made the stadium shout as she showed some of her killer dance moves. Mandanna gave a mind-blowing performance on the superhit track Saami Saami from the hit movie

Pushpa as she performed the viral hook step.



Later, she also danced to the Oscar-winning song Nattu Nattu from SS Rajamouli's film RRR.

Soon after the performance, Rashmika shared a video of her dancing and wrote, ''Doneee with the performanceeee at@IPL and what a blasttt it was. I wanted to perform on this as well today but I couldn’t so here’s a lil gift for all of you who have been asking for it… P.S. My entire IPL journey coming out sooooon.''



The videos of their performance quickly took the internet by storm.



Watch their performance here:

P.S. My entire IPL journey coming out sooooon 😉#ThalapathyVijay Sir @SVC_official pic.twitter.com/c0SZ8Z9moG — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 31, 2023 ×