Miss India World Nandini Gupta's journey is a powerful story of grit, grace, and ambition. Hailing from the coaching hub of Kota, Rajasthan, Nandini continues to inspire a new generation by challenging long-standing stereotypes around beauty and proving that it is possible to balance academic and artistic passion.

In this exclusive interview, she opens up about her preparation for the upcoming Miss World pageant in Telangana, her deep emotional connection to her Beauty with a Purpose project, Ekta, and her mission to champion the differently abled.

Here are the edited excerpts of our fun chat:

From shy girl to Miss India

From Kota to the Miss India crown—what part of your journey do you think shaped you the most?

I think the entire time span of two years was one big reason that shaped me, where I won as a girl, where I was shy, I wasn't able to speak and to a girl who won Miss India, everything changed for and now every time I hold my mic, I hold the same confidence as I do to my makeup brush.

Balancing academics and art

What message would you give to young people who feel they have to choose between academics and the arts?

Well, there needs to be a proper balance. If there's a need to choose, please find a way where you can choose both your passion and your academics.

Ekta: A personal mission of purpose

Your Beauty With a Purpose project, Ekta, is deeply personal. How has your uncle’s story inspired you to take up this cause?

Growing up, I saw him living in a world which was not made for him, especially since I saw it, because opportunities were not offered, doors were not open, and love was always conditional. It always came out of sympathy and charity.

So for my Beauty with a Purpose project, when there was a discussion of what I would take on, I instantly knew that I wanted to work for different labelled communities, where I would go on to meet different people with different abilities, different disabilities and understand their struggles and how I can ease them.

The Miss World 2025 will be the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant, held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana, India on May 31st, 2025.