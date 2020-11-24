'Delhi Crime' wins Best Drama Series at International Emmy Awards 2020

Netflix series 'Delhi Crimes' won the Best Drama Series at the 2020 International Emmy Awards on Monday. The series features Shefali Shah and Rajesh Tailang in key roles and is based on the Delhi police' investigation in the 16 December 2012 gang rape case in the capital.



The show has been directed by Richie Mehta. The director in his acceptance speech, paid tribute to the victim and her mother.



“I dedicate this award to all the women who not just endure the violence that so many men inflict on them, but are then tasked to solve the problem. Finally, to the tireless mother, and her daughter. Not a day goes by when I don’t think about you both and what the world subjected you two to. And I hope none of us ever forget that," the director said.

The show also starred Adil Hussain, Rasika Duggal, Jaya Bhattacharya among others.



Shefali Shah who played Vartika Chaturvedi, top Delhi cop in the show, shared the winning moment on Twitter.

Other cast members such as Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang too took to Twitter to celebrate the honour.

This is the first time that an Indian series have won at the International Emmys. The series premiered on Netflix in March 2019 and earned rave reviews.

