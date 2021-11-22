Inside wedding moments: Rajkummar Rao asks Patralekhaa to fill his 'maang'

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding ceremony was a dreamy affair.



The couple, who tied the knot on November 15, recently shared an adorable video featuring some heartfelt moments from their wedding.

The short clip had many beautiful instances, from Rao's hooting, Patralekha's speech, to both of them doing rituals and showing the couple exchanging marigold garlands, but what took the internet by storm was the scene that was in the last part of the clip.

Patralekhaa's stunning bridal veil has these Bengali words inscribed for Rajkummar Rao



At the end of the video, when the couple are performing their wedding rituals and Rajkummar puts the vermilion on her forehead and brings a twist to the tradition as he asks her to do the same and says, "Tum bhi laga do.''

In the video, RajKummar and Patralekhaa can be seen expressing their love for each other. “Raj, it’s been 11 years but I just feel like I know you since a lifetime and not only this lifetime. I am sure it has been many lifetimes,” the bride says.

Rajkummar Rao marries Patralekhaa: All the inside photos of the wedding



In the video, Raj says, "Honestly it's been 10-11 years but it feels like we just started dating, we just love each other's company so much. So we thought let's just do it, let's be husband and wife."



The couple had an intimate wedding in Chandigarh in a luxury resort that had select friends and family in attendance.

The two have been dating for 11 years and were living-in together for the past few years. Rajkummar and Patralekha even worked opposite each other in Hansal Mehta's 'Citylights'.