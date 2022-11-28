Inside Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan's marriage, see wedding pictures here

Tamil movie actors Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan tied the knot today in the presence of close friends and family. After the wedding, the couple shared pictures from the dreamy wedding, that are going viral on social media.

The celebrations were attended by many celebrities from the Tamil film fraternity, like Vikram Prabhu, RK Suresh, Sivakumar, Ashok Selvan, Aadhi, Aishwarya Rajnikanth, and Nikki Galrani. The wedding was also attended by director-friend Mani Ratnam; actor Karthik made his debut with Mani Ratnam's movie, Kadal.

Manjima and Gautham made their relationship public last month and also revealed that have been dating each other for the past three years. They also penned emotional posts for each other on Instagram.

Manjima wrote, “Three years ago when I was completely lost you came into my life like a guardian angel. You changed my perspective on life and helped me realize how blessed I am!! Every time I feel like a complete mess, you pull me up. You taught me to accept my flaws and to be myself more often. And the best thing I love about you is how much you love me for who I am! You are and will always be my favourite everything.”

The couple worked together on a movie in 2019, Devarattam, and became close friends while shooting for the same. Majima had revealed at a press meet that their relationship started as a friendship that soon turned into a love affair.